Mexican Minister of Health Juan Ramon de la Fuente presented what was seen as a realistic view during a press conference, in which he stated that at least 10 million people in the country do not have access to regular health care. This is an official figure that has been released by health authorities recently as well as in the past.

The interesting item in the Minister's report is the admission that 35 million Mexicans (in a population heading toward 90 million) lack specialized medical care. The balance of the report covered a proposal as to how the Mexican health care system can be reformed to be more effective. Basically, the plan calls for strengthening of federalism and a war on poverty, both of which have been mentioned by past administrations but never realized over a period of more than two decades.