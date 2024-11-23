Mexican Health Chief Backs Drug Imports

Mexico's Minister of Health, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, has said that thegovernment will eliminate barriers to imports into the country of foreign-made drugs which could be useful in combating Mexico's three major current public health problems, which he identified as AIDS, the resurgence of cholera and atmospheric pollution.

The government has also announced major increases in public health projects to expand basic health care services throughout the country. The MoH's 1997 budget has been increased by 32.4% to 14 billion pesos ($1.77 billion), and that of the Mexican Social Security Institute has gone up 22% to 21 billion pesos.

President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon said the massive increase in expenditure was "indispensable." Major efforts this year will include the decentralization of public health care, disease prevention, action on air and water pollution, deregulation of the medical industry, a boost for research, increased attention to family planning and prevention efforts in the area of common diseases.