Mexico Bans P&U For Giving False Info

The Mexican Comptroller's Office has fined Pharmacia & Upjohn a total of27,450 pesos ($3,300) and banned the company from taking part in government contracts for six months to supply medicine. The decision was taken as a result of P&U allegedly giving false information in a tender put out by the Mexican Social Security Institute.
P&U did not complete a technical procedure in the bidding process, according to the company's director of medicine in Mexico, Jorge Yoma Medina, who added that the sanction had nothing to do with the efficacy or safety of the company's products. The sanction prohibits P&U from bidding to supply 92 of its key medicines.
