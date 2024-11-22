Mexico, Canada Agree Health Pact

A framework has been agreed between Mexico and Canada for the provision of health care for workers from both countries.

The agreement, which also guarantees labor rights of foreign workers in both countries, will provide health services for Canadians holding jobs in Mexico, through the hospitals and clinics run by the national social security institute. The same services will be available to Mexican workers in Canada.

Mexico's president, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, is expected to ratify the agreement before he leaves office on November 30. The pact is within the scope of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and mexico is currently negotiating similar arrangements with the USA and Chile, with possible later expansion to other countries.