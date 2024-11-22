Mexico, Canada Agree Health Pact

A framework has been agreed between Mexico and Canada for the provision of health care for workers from both countries.
The agreement, which also guarantees labor rights of foreign workers in both countries, will provide health services for Canadians holding jobs in Mexico, through the hospitals and clinics run by the national social security institute. The same services will be available to Mexican workers in Canada.
Mexico's president, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, is expected to ratify the agreement before he leaves office on November 30. The pact is within the scope of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and mexico is currently negotiating similar arrangements with the USA and Chile, with possible later expansion to other countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze