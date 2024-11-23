MGI Pharma On Verge Of Breaking Even

MGI Pharma, based in Minnesota, USA, has reported a significantreduction in loss for the third quarter of 1997 to $136,842, or $0.01 per share from a loss of nearly $2 million or $0.15 per share for the corresponding period last year. Product sales climbed 68% to $2.6 million, taking total revenues to about $3.6 million, up 60% on the like, year-earlier period. For the first nine months of 1997, product sales rose 53% to $6.8 million compared to a year ago, while net loss totaled $1.5 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.0 million or $0.31 per share in 1996.

Salagen Success MGI noted that its product sales in the first nine months of 1997 have already surpassed total sales for all of 1996, and that this is principally due to the performance of its relaunched Salagen (pilocarpine HCI) tablets, to treat severe dry eyes and dry mouth caused by Sjogren's syndrome. Salagen is currently marketed in the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Greece, Israel and Germany as a treatment for dry mouth caused by radiation used to treat head and neck cancer.

Charles Blitzer, president of MGI, said that the company's ability to break even and maintain profitability will largely depend on the success of its antitumor compound MGI 114, which is in Phase I clinical trials.