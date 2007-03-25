MGI's Aquavan achieves Ph III efficacy endpoint

USA-based biopharmaceutical company MGI Pharma, a specialist in the development of drugs for the oncology and acute care markets, says that a Phase III trial of Aquavan (fospropofil disodium), being developed as a sedative for patients undergoing bronchoscopy, has met its primary efficacy endpoint.
Sedation achieved by 89% of those treated
The randomized, double-blind, multicenter assessment, which was conducted to determine the efficacy and safety of Aquavan in patients undergoing flexible bronchoscopy, enrolled 252 participants who were randomized to receive one of two dosages of the drug (2.0mg/kg or 6.5mg/kg). The firm added that, following initial administration of the agent, the trial design allowed for the provision of additional doses to maintain sedation during the procedure.
