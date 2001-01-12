Michigan insurers must cover diabetes care

Health insurers and managed care organizations in the US state ofMichigan are now required to cover necessary diabetes supplies and services, including insulin and oral medications, under the new Diabetes Cost Reduction Act. They have 90 days to comply from January 9, when the Act was signed into law by Governor John Engler.
This, the first health insurance reform measure enacted in Michigan in over a decade, also requires health plans to develop education programs aimed at preventing type 2 diabetes from occurring in at-risk state residents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze