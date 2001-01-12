Michigan insurers must cover diabetes care

Health insurers and managed care organizations in the US state ofMichigan are now required to cover necessary diabetes supplies and services, including insulin and oral medications, under the new Diabetes Cost Reduction Act. They have 90 days to comply from January 9, when the Act was signed into law by Governor John Engler.

This, the first health insurance reform measure enacted in Michigan in over a decade, also requires health plans to develop education programs aimed at preventing type 2 diabetes from occurring in at-risk state residents.