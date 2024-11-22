MicroGeneSys' Flu Vaccine Promising

A preliminary study sponsored by the USA's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease has indicated that MicroGeneSys' new genetically-engineered flu vaccine, based on a recombinant version of the influenza A virus surface protein hemagglutinin, offers effective protection but has fewer side effects than current vaccines. The results of the study were reported in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The vaccine is manufactured in cells derived from moths, and the NIAID study found that it was as effective as the currently licensed vaccines (produced in chicken's eggs) in preventing flu, but patients getting the new vaccine had fewer local reactions such as arm pain or tenderness. 127 patients were enrolled into the study and received either the MicroGeneSys vaccine, a licensed trivalent vaccine, or placebo. MicroGeneSys is also planning a Phase III trial of the vaccine in the fall, enrolling up to 2,000 people.

Dominick Lacuzio, the NIAID's influenza program officer, noted that the highly-purified, recombinant vaccine may be less reactogenic because it does not carry associated egg proteins. He surmised that it may also be given at a higher dose, which could improve efficacy.