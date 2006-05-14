Micromet and CancerVax complete merger

USA-based CancerVax Corp, which is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel biological products for the treatment of cancer, and Micromet AG, a German privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based drugs, have announced the completion of their previously-reported share-based merger and the change of the combined company's name to Micromet Inc (Marketletter January 16).

The company is incorporated in Delaware, USA, and Micromet AG has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Micromet Inc. In connection with the merger, CancerVax effected a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock. The combined company's shares started trading on the Nasdaq National Market on a post-split basis under the new ticker symbol MITI on May