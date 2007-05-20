Millennim and P4 enter strategic alliance

New Jersey, USA-based Millennium Biotechnologies and P4 Healthcare LLC, a health care management solutions provider, have established a strategic alliance to deliver the former's range of Resurgex nutrition products to cancer patients and oncology practises.
P4 currently currently provides customized solutions for the top 100 US Oncology practices reaching more than 1.2 million sufferers a year. Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not provided, Millennium's Resurgex range will be promoted within practises and made available via P4's website, www.caring4cancer.com.
