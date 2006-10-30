Milliipore opens $50M R&D center

Millipore Corp, a US provider of products and services that improve productivity in the laboratory and in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, has announced the opening of a new $5.0 million R&D center in Bedford, Massachusetts. The center will enable Millipore to leverage cutting-edge technologies, further extending its applications expertise and positioning it to meet the growing demands of the global biopharmaceutical market and the life sciences industry, the firm said.

Martin Madaus, chief executive, commented: "over the past two years, we have begun to transform Millipore into a more innovative organization with new capabilities to meet the changing needs of our industry. The opening of this center continues this transformation, enabling us to attract the best scientific talent and bring together multiple research disciplines to develop integrated solutions. These solutions will create value for our biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers and fuel our continued growth as a leader in the life sciences industry."