Milliipore opens $50M R&D center

Millipore Corp, a US provider of products and services that improve productivity in the laboratory and in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, has announced the opening of a new $5.0 million R&D center in Bedford, Massachusetts. The center will enable Millipore to leverage cutting-edge technologies, further extending its applications expertise and positioning it to meet the growing demands of the global biopharmaceutical market and the life sciences industry, the firm said.
Martin Madaus, chief executive, commented: "over the past two years, we have begun to transform Millipore into a more innovative organization with new capabilities to meet the changing needs of our industry. The opening of this center continues this transformation, enabling us to attract the best scientific talent and bring together multiple research disciplines to develop integrated solutions. These solutions will create value for our biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers and fuel our continued growth as a leader in the life sciences industry."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze