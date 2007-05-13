Millipore and Gen-Probe extend marketing deal

USA-based firms Millipore and Gen-Probe have entered into a deal under which the former will market the latter's Mycoplasma Tissue Culture Non-Isotopic test to those conducting biopharmaceutical research. The accord, financial terms of which were not provided, builds on the pre-existing partnership that the companies established in 2005 (Marketletters passim).
The firms added that the assay, which is a DNA-based probe system designed to identify the presence of micro-organisms during product manufacture, will allow biotechnology firms to cut contamination levels, thereby expediting the drug production process.
