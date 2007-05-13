Wednesday 25 December 2024

Millipore and Gen-Probe extend marketing deal

13 May 2007

USA-based firms Millipore and Gen-Probe have entered into a deal under which the former will market the latter's Mycoplasma Tissue Culture Non-Isotopic test to those conducting biopharmaceutical research. The accord, financial terms of which were not provided, builds on the pre-existing partnership that the companies established in 2005 (Marketletters passim).

The firms added that the assay, which is a DNA-based probe system designed to identify the presence of micro-organisms during product manufacture, will allow biotechnology firms to cut contamination levels, thereby expediting the drug production process.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

AstraZeneca withdraws EU submission for lung cancer drug
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca withdraws EU submission for lung cancer drug
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Valneva links up with SII for chikungunya vaccine in Asia
24 December 2024
Generics
Viatris faces FDA import restrictions at Indian facility
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Aficamten attracts more interest as Sanofi buys China rights
24 December 2024
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III trials results with BMS’ Sotyktu
24 December 2024
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Victoza
24 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Sumitomo gains FDA approval of Gemtesa for OAB
24 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company from Switzerland.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze