MIP Tecnhologies supplies product to multinational

Lund, Sweden-based MIP Technologies AB, a developer of molecularly imprinted polymers for analytical, preparative and process-scale separations, has supplied an undisclosed multi-national corporation with MIP material for solid-phase extraction at the kilogram level. Typically, MIPs are produced at the gram level by the majority of users in the R&D community.

According to the firm, molecular imprinting, a polymer nanotechnology, makes possible the creation of artificial receptor sites within stable polymer materials allowing the provision of innovative solutions for the separations market. The market covers a wide range of activities, from analytical solid phase extraction products through to large-scale solutions for selective extraction on an industrial scale.