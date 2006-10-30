Mitsui and Correlogic expand accord

Japanese trading company Mitsui has made a second tranche investment in USA-based clinical proteomics specialist Correlogic Systems and the two companies have entered into a research collaboration for the clinical development of diagnostic tests for use in Japan.

In 2004, Mitsui made a first-round investment and the companies signed an agreement to explore the application of Correlogic's pattern recognition approach and technology to the detection of ovarian cancer in Japanese patients. Under the auspices of Jikei University, Japan's leading medical institution for gynecologic cancers, Correlogic conducted a preliminary investigation involving the application of its technology to Japanese patient serum samples.

The companies' agreement includes development of tests suitable for Japanese patients, for the detection of ovarian and other cancers, including cancers with particular prevalence in Japan. Quintiles Transnational Japan KK, a part of the US Quintiles group and Japan's largest contract pharmaceutical organization, has been selected to work with Mitsui and Correlogic in the collection of additional research samples and the conduct of clinical trials.