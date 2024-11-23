Saturday 23 November 2024

Mixed Earnings But Strong Sales For US Companies

12 February 1996

Sales by US pharmaceutical companies were strong in the last fiscal reporting period ended December 1995. Some, such as biotechnology firms, are loss-making as they continue to invest in product development.

Amgen had a successful year in both financial and R&D terms. The firm's two key products, Epogen (epoetin alfa) and Neupogen (filgrastim), "continue to generate good financial results for investors, while funding a large aggressive R&D program," commented Gordon Binder, chairman and chief executive. Worldwide sales of Neupogen were up 12% in the fourth quarter of 1995 to $246 million. For the year, Neupogen sales grew 13% to $936 million. Epogen sales in the fourth quarter were $238 million, up 23%, and up 22% for the year to $721 million.

Sales growth for the fiscal second quarter at generics company Barr Laboratories was attributed to a 12% increase in sales of tamoxifen citrate, which Barr distributes, and a 14% rise in sales of Barr-manufactured products. Earnings were said to have been in line with expectations. "We are pleased with the company's performance during the quarter, " commented Bruce Downey, chairman, president and chief executive at Barr. He added: "we believe the continued investment in product development will strongly position us for future growth." A highlight of the second quarter was the introduction of megestrol acetate - the first product from the firm's revitalized development efforts, he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze