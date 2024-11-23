Mixed Views On Roche After Poor Interims

Roche of Switzerland has been downgraded to an underperform rating after disappointing interim results (Marketletters passim) by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They say that Roche has not become a low-quality company, but they do have reservations, particularly around how the company is valued.
They believe that the way in which the firm is valued does not take account of the variable quality of the earnings stream. They are also being more cautious about the firm's margin development. They note that Roche has a diverse product portfolio, which the analysts say tends to mean that margins do not reach the highest levels in the industry.
It is also noted that Roche is likely to continue to spend 17%-20% of pharmaceutical sales on R&D, and will be launching products in markets such as cardiovascular and central nervous system, which are already crowded. Factors such as these mean that pharmaceutical margins are likely to remain in the low 30s, rather than reach the high 30s of Glaxo Wellcome and Merck & Co.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze