MK-0524 cuts incidence of flushing caused by ERN

US drug major Merck & Co presented data at the American Heart Association's 2006 scientific sessions, held in Chicago, demonstrating that co-administration of its drug candidate MK-0524 with extended-release niacin significantly reduced flushing in patients with dyslipidemia compared to those who took ERN alone.

Merck is developing MK-0524A, an investigational compound that combines its own extended-release niacin with the DP1-receptor antagonist anti-flushing agent. MK-0524A is currently in Phase III clinical trials for use as monotherapy or when administered with a statin.

Accoring to Merck, all doses of MK-0524 plus ERN were effective in significantly reducing flushing intensity during both the initiation and maintenance phase when compared to patients taking ERN alone. During the first week of therapy with ERN alone, 61% of those reported clinically significant moderate, severe or extreme flushing compared to 37% of patients treated with ERN administered with MK-0524 (pooled data from all doses).