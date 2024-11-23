MLN Defends Use Of Banned AIDS Drug

MLN Laboratories, the Zambian manufacturers of herbiron tinasiferon, theanti-AIDS drug banned earlier this year (Marketletter April 7), are insisting on the efficacy of the drug which it says is now in great demand.

The agent, developed by MLN's founder, Mulenga Lukwesa, was marketed even after the ban because of high demand and Dr Lukwesa said the company was even considering a price increase because of the demand. A course of 90 capsules over 30 days costs $150.

MLN has released a report based on analysis of the drug by US doctors which the company claims recommends the drug. Two of its main components, viscotoxin and vincristine, have reportedly been used in the USA with good results in AIDS cases. However, the Zambian Ministry of Health has called for further tests by the World Health Organization.