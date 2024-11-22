Modest Rises For Rx Drug Prices At Half-Year

Prices of prescription pharmaceutical products in the USA increased by 1.9% on average during the first half of 1995, compared with an aggregate increase of 2.1% for all finished goods, according to preliminary Producer Price Index figures published by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics. For biological products excluding diagnostics, the aggregate price increase in the half-year was 1.7%.

By individual category, the steepest price increase by far reported during the period was for diuretics, which were up 34%, according to the BLS. Also experiencing significant price advances were fungicides which advanced 13.4%, dermatological products which were up 6.3%, cough and cold preparations, up 5.6%, and tuberculosis treatments, advancing 5.7%. No price rises were reported for antispasmodic/ antisecretory products, bronchial treatments and minor tranquilizers, while a price decline of 0.2% was reported for antihypertensives and a drop of 2% for antiarthritis treatments.

Retail Drug Sales Up 12% In January-May Meantime, IMS International's most recent Drug Monitor study reports that US sales of pharmaceuticals through retail pharmacy outlets advanced 12% to $22.1 billion during the first five months of 1995, compared with an increase of 7% to $19.7 billion in January-May 1994. In its analysis of the world's 10 leading pharmaceutical markets, Drug Monitor places the USA and Canada together in its North America category, and it says that sales in this category rose 12% to $23.5 billion during January-May, against an increase of 6% to $21 billion during the like, year-earlier period.