More Bad Trial News For AutoImmune

AutoImmune has suffered another setback with the announcement ofpreliminary results from two Phase II trials of its oral tolerance product for arthritis, Colloral (collagen).
Last month, the firm's lead compound for multiple sclerosis, Myloral (myelin basic protein) produced disappointing results in a Phase III trial (Marketletter April 28), leading to speculation that the company's faith in the potential of inducing oral tolerance to antigens as a means of treating autoimmune disease might be misguided.
Both the Phase II Colloral trials demonstrated positive trends for Colloral, but could not show statistical significance versus placebo. "Based on these data and previous trials, the company believes that Colloral has therapeutic benefit, but may require further development before entering Phase III trials," said AutoImmune in a statement.
