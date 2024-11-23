More Hungarians Receiving Free Drugs

Hungary's Ministry of Finance has reported that the number of people receiving free medicines because of their low income in the first nine months of this year was 550,000, reports MTI Econews. In 1995, 3% of Hungary's population, or 300,000 people, were eligible to receive free medicines. The cost of providing them was equivalent to 20% of the medicines support budget of the health insurance fund.

The Ministry of Welfare defines those eligible to free medicines as those who pay more than 960 forint ($6.00) a month for medicines prescribed by a doctor, and who have a monthly wage of less than 9,600 forint if in a family or 14,400 forint for a single person.

The current system of drug price subsidies was due to be reviewed by the Ministry of Welfare on October 31, but the Ministry was expected to propose no radical reforms in the system, say reports.