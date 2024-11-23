More Italian De-Reimbursements

A further 24 drugs have been withdrawn from Italy's Category C list forpatients with gross annual income over 19 million lire ($11,110), triggering protests by family doctors and citizens' rights groups.

Health Minister Rosy Bindi said no anticancer agents were on the list, and this and other issues would be discussed in the course of talks with the drug industry on the reform of the entire sector. Farmindustria has said the 24 drugs' makers had decided not to raise their prices.