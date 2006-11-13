More US firms push cheap drugs on workers

A study by the Wall Street Journal has found that an increasing number of US businesses "are trying harder to push generic drugs on their employees," as these may cost as much as 80% less than branded equivalent treatments. The growing availability of generic drugs in the USA and attempts to cut costs are the main factors behind this trend, the WSJ concludes.

The report states that employers are encouraged by the appearance of generic versions of US drug major Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin); Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline HCl) and Zithromax (azithromycin); as well as the UK's GlaxoSmithKline's Flonase (fluticasone propionate).