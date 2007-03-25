MorphoSys expands deal with MRC

Germany's MorphoSys says that its business unit AbD Serotec has significantly expanded its license agreement with MRC Technology, the technology transfer arm of the UK's Medical Research Council. The deal, which provides AbD Serotec with access to a broad range of hybridoma cell lines as a source of research antibodies, is extended for a further five years, and includes additional products which will be implemented in AbD Serotec's offering. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Our long-lasting relationship with the Medical Research Council as a source of research antibodies has led to a large number of innovative products for our costumers," commented Simon Moroney, chief executive of MorphoSys, noting that "sales on all products from this license agreement are of significant value for AbD Serotec, and to be able to continue this long-term relationship with one of the most influential research organizations in Great Britain is thus of significant value for the entire MorphoSys Group."