MorphoSys' FY2006 net profit rises 27.6%

German synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG says that, in full-year 2006, it achieved revenues of 53.0 million euros ($70.1 million), up 58% on the prior year, as net profit rose 27.6% to 6.0 million euros. According to the firm, income from its therapeutic antibodies unit accounted for 65% of total revenues, while its AbD segment generated 35%. MorphoSys' 2006 revenue growth was driven primarily by income from extended deals and success-based payments from existing collaborations, as well as the inclusion of Serotec Group revenues, contributing 23% of the total.
