MorphoSys licenses HuCAL to Astellas

Frankfurt, Germany-based synthetic antibody specialist MorphoSys AG has licensed its HuCAL technology to Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma.

Under the terms of the deal, Astellas can use the HuCAL GOLD antibody library in its internal pharmaceutical drug discovery programs. In return, MorphoSys will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and annual user fees during the life of the agreement.

During the term of the deal, Astellas will have access to the MorphoSys library at its research site in Tsukuba, Japan. In addition, the firm has the option to start antibody projects during the life time of the agreement.