Mozambique Pharma Imports

Medimoc, Mozambique's state-owned medical products importer, saysinternational donations allow Mozambique to import half the drugs it needs, reports Mozambiquefile. In the first eight months of 1997, Medimoc imported drugs worth $12 million, with another $12 million expected to come in in the final third of the year. About 90% of drugs consumed in Mozambique come from foreign donors.
Medimoc's general manager, Renato Rondo, said Mozambique needs to import drugs worth $50 million a year, but in the past two or three years imports have been only $25 million a year. This works out at $1.5 per capita annual consumption, against $6 per capita per year in the rest of southern Africa, excluding South Africa.
Mr Rondo said Medimoc has purchased generics under international tenders, making savings of up to 75% on brand-name drug prices. A fund has been proposed to import drugs whenever necessary, under which three categories would be established: "vital" drugs, which no health unit would ever be without; and "essential" and "necessary" medicines, which would be purchased if any money was remaining after purchasing "vital" medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze