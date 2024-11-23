Mozambique Pharma Imports

Medimoc, Mozambique's state-owned medical products importer, saysinternational donations allow Mozambique to import half the drugs it needs, reports Mozambiquefile. In the first eight months of 1997, Medimoc imported drugs worth $12 million, with another $12 million expected to come in in the final third of the year. About 90% of drugs consumed in Mozambique come from foreign donors.

Medimoc's general manager, Renato Rondo, said Mozambique needs to import drugs worth $50 million a year, but in the past two or three years imports have been only $25 million a year. This works out at $1.5 per capita annual consumption, against $6 per capita per year in the rest of southern Africa, excluding South Africa.

Mr Rondo said Medimoc has purchased generics under international tenders, making savings of up to 75% on brand-name drug prices. A fund has been proposed to import drugs whenever necessary, under which three categories would be established: "vital" drugs, which no health unit would ever be without; and "essential" and "necessary" medicines, which would be purchased if any money was remaining after purchasing "vital" medicines.