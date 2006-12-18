MRSA increases for sixth year running in EU hospitals

Data published in the European Antimicrobial resistance Surveillance System 2005 Annual Report shows that, for the sixth consecutive year, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus prevalence across the European Union is on the increase. However, the report also noted that two EU member states, France and Slovenia, have decreased infection rates by implementing long-term control programs.

Mark Wilcox, clinical director of microbiology and infection control at Leeds Teaching Hospital, UK, said: "the findings of the EARSS report are worrying and clearly illustrate that antibiotic resistance is continuing to increase markedly. If this trend continues and is not tackled effectively, it is likely that more patients will die because of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria."

Dr Wilcox added that "the financial effects of increased hospital stays and subsequent treatment will continue to drain European health care systems. Appropriate management and treatment regimens need to be implemented and audited for their effectiveness."