MSD "admonished" for breach of ABPI Code

Merck Sharp & Dohme, the UK subsidiary of US drug major Merck & Co, has been admonished formally by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry for breach of its Code of Practice.

The ABPI's Code, which is policed by the independent Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, was found to have been breached by MSD on three counts: clause 2 "bringing discredit upon, and reducing confidence in, the pharmaceutical industry;" clause 9.1 "failing to maintain high standards;" and clause 19.1 "providing inappropriate hospitality to health professionals (and their spouses) that was not secondary to the main purpose of the meeting in a venue that was not suitable for an educational/scientific meeting."

The case (Auth/1827/4/06) was raised following an anonymous complaint, when an MSD representative was photographed allegedly entertaining nine doctors and a pharmacist at a restaurant, with some of the participants' spouses being present. MSD said that it was "actively taking steps to remind its representatives of Code requirements," concerning meeting arrangements with health professionals.