MSD Mexico Warns Of Counterfeiting

The Mexican subsidiary of Merck & Co, Merck, Sharp & Dohme, has takenout newspaper, radio and television announcements to warn the Mexican public that counterfeit versions of its injectable Decadron (dexamethasone) are on the market.

The public warning, which has been made in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, does not mention the number of suspected units of the drug which might be on the market. The media announcement told consumers that if they have injectable Decadron in their possession, not to use it, but to return it to the pharmacy immediately.