MVI and Sanaria form malaria vacc accord

The PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI), an organization dedicated to the development of a malaria vaccine that was established by a $50.0 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, says it has entered into a partnership with USA-based drugmaker Sanaria to accelerate the development of one of the latter's malaria vaccine candidates.
The accord, which is supported by further funding of $29.3 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will focus on the development of Sanaria's drug candidate which was developed using a novel whole-parasite approach. The pair said that they will begin safety and proof-of-concept trials in the USA in the near future.
