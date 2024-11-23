Mylan Forms Strategic Alliance With Meridian

Mylan Laboratories of the USA has entered into a long-term strategicalliance with Meridian Medical Technologies, under which the latter will license, manufacture and supply a line of generic injectible products to Mylan.

The first drugs to be covered by this agreement will compete in markets exceeding $150 million in 1996 sales, said Mylan, which will market them to physicians, hospitals, health maintenance organizations and managed care providers.

Mylan added that the deal is in keeping with its plans to expand its direction and presence in the institutional and office-based physicians' marketplace.