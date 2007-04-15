Friday 22 November 2024

Mylan raises EPS guidance on strong generic sales

15 April 2007

USA-based generic drugmaker Mylan Laboratories increased its fiscal 2007 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $1.60 to $1.63 from $1.50 to $1.55. This revised guidance range excludes any contribution from the March 23, launch of amlodipine besylate as well as other items.

While the full financial results for fiscal 2007, which ended on March 31, have not yet been finalized, the company is increasing its existing fiscal 2007 guidance for the third time based on the continued strong performance of its base generic business as well as certain new products. The company noted that, at this time, it is not including any contribution from amlodipine besylate in the increased guidance range based on pending regulatory decisions from the US Food and Drug Administration related to the company's 180-day exclusivity for this product.

However, regardless of the regulatory decisions concerning exclusivity the company expects that there will be additional upside to the revised guidance as a result of the amlodipine launch.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze