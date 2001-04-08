Mylan's Bertek unit licenses nebivolol

Bertek Pharmaceuticals, the branded products division of generics houseMylan Laboratories, has licensed exclusive US and Canadian rights to nebivolol, a beta blocker originally developed by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutica.

The drug is already on the market in 30 countries in Europe and Central America, but Bertek believes it has a clinical profile, notably a high degree of beta1 receptor selectivity and an effect on nitric oxide-dependent vasodilation, which makes it unique among its therapeutic class, with particular activity in African American patients. The company plans to start clinical trials shortly in both hypertension and heart failure, with a view to filing for approval in the USA in 2003.