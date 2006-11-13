Mylan sees profit for 2nd-qtr more than double

Pittsburgh, USA-based pharmaceutical group Mylan Laboratories says that its net income for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2007 was $77.5 million, or $0.36 per share, an increase of 116.4% and 125%, respectively. The results were ahead of forecasts by analysts surveyed by Thompson Financial, who predicted earnings per share of $0.32.
The company also reported that its revenues for the quarter had risen 23% to $366.7 million, with its analgesic fentanyl patch generating 20% of this turnover. It added that the rest of its product portfolio had "experienced relatively stable pricing and volume as compared to the prior year."
Mylan reduced its R&D expenditure $5.6 million to $22.7 million, which it said was a result of conducting fewer clinical studies following its out-licensing of the development of its novel beta blocker nebivolol to fellow US firm Forest Laboratories in January of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze