Mylan sees record 1st-qtr 2007 revenues

USA-based pharmaceutical company Mylan Laboratories says that, in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2007, it achieved record net revenues of $348.8 million, equivalent to $0.35 per diluted share on a generally-accepted accounting principles basis. The firm added that a 15% increase in the number of doses of the fentanyl transdermal system shipped, and the improved performance of Apokyn (apomorphine), led its increased profitability.
Mylan also reported that its R&D expenses, $21.2 million, were down $4.0 million for the quarter, while its selling, general and administrative outlays fell 30% to $49.8 million. The firm explained that its closure of its North Carolina-based subsidiary Mylan Bertek in the final three months of 2006 was responsible for much of its cost savings.
As a result of its performance, Mylan issued updated guidance for the full year 2007 which predicts earning per diluted share in the $1.35 to $1.55 range, with total revenues of between $1.39 billion and $1.46 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze