Naked DNA Malaria Vaccine Enters Trials

Vical and Pasteur Merieux Connaught have started a Phase I trial of aDNA vaccine against the Plasmodium parasite that causes malaria. The trial is being conducted by the US Naval Medical Research Institute and Army Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Naked DNA vaccines have advantages over traditional vaccines in that they can offer protection against multiple strains of an infectious agent, can be manufactured in bulk easily and offer greater safety than virus-based vaccines. Vical's first vaccine product, for influenza and partnered with Merck & Co, began trials last year.
The start of the malaria trial, the first in Vical's collaboration with PMC which spans six disease targets, prompts a $1 million milestone payment to Vical.
