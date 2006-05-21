Nano-based pharma project for Malaysia

A five year plan to spend 100.0 million ringitt ($27.8 million) to develop, manufacture and market nanotechnology-based pharmaceutical products locally and abroad has been announced by Nanopharm Technologies.
Chairman Brigadier General Mohd Arshad Raji explained in a interview that : "Nanopharm is a joint-venture company formed last October between the TLWAY group of companies and Russia-based LLC Polymorph. It is to be a pioneer in development of pharmaceutical products using nano-technology, and we see enormous potential in the technology. We planned to have our own local manufacturing facility in 2007."
Nanopharm also plans to set up the world's fifth nano-technology R&D facility locally to further exploit this technology potential. One of the existing four centers is in Russia, and owned by LLC Polymorph.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze