NaPro, Abbott file for generic Taxol in USA

Abbott Laboratories and NaPro Biotherapeutics have filed for approval tomarket a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's anticancer drug Taxol (paclitaxel) in the USA. At the moment, IVAX is the only company marketing a generic competitor to B-MS' branded drug under its first-to-file exclusivity period (Marketletters passim), which is coming to an end in the next few months. Mylan has also filed for approval to market a generic version of the drug in the USA, according to a Reuters report.

Meantime, NaPro has licensed European rights to its generic to Faulding Pharmaceuticals, which already has rights to market the product throughout Australia, Asia, South Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.