National And Multinational News In Brief From Japan

Among recent news from Japan is a move by Pfizer to take over SchneiderJapan, a deal for Kissei and product announcements from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sumitomo.

Pfizer Inc's Japanese unit will take over Schneider Japan on November 25, when its operations will be transferred to Pfizer's medical equipment department. Pfizer expects the synergy will boost the two companies' drug and medical equipment businesses.

The merged company will have a work force of 2,637 and annual sales of about 123 billion yen ($1 billion), and its medical equipment department will consist of Pfizer's bone fracture treatment products and Schneider's circulatory system-related products.