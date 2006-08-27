Negative news for Merck & Co on Vioxx cases

In the latest round of litigation alleging damages due to Merck & Co's COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib), which was withdrawn in 2004, the company was found guilty of negligence in one case and the presiding judge in another hearing ordered a re-trail of one that had gone with the US drug major (Marketletters passim).

A federal jury in New Orleans found the company to have been negligent in the case of Gerald Barnett, and awarded damages of $51.0 million. Mr Barnett, who took Vioxx for 55 months, claimed to have suffered from blood pressure spikes and rapid progression of atherosclerosis, culminating in a heart attack in September 2002, as a result of taking the drug.

Also, a New Jersey state judge decided to set aside a November 2005 jury verdict for Merck in the case brought by Frederick Humeston, who claimed that Vioxx had caused his heart attack.