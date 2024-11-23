NeoPharm To Meet FDA Over Neomark

NeoPharm has said it expects to meet with the US Food and DrugAdministration by mid-January to discuss how to proceed with its New Drug Application for Neomark (broxuridine), a prognostic indicator for breast cancer cell proliferation. Shares in NeoPharm fell 38 cents on the day of the announcement (Friday December 19), and then a further $2.40 on the Monday to reach $4.
The drug was not recommended for approval by the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee at its meeting on December 19. NeoPharm chief executive William Govier said that the company was "extremely disappointed in, and surprised by, the committee's decision." He believes that the problem lies with the fact that this is the first time that the ODAC has had to review a prognostic agent, and there are as yet no clear guidelines for development and registration of these agents.
Clinical trials of broxuridine in this setting were conducted under the sponsorship of the US National Cancer Institute, and NeoPharm has access to a database involving over 5,000 patients who have received the drug for prognostic applications. Mr Govier said this database could be drawn upon to provide data which should answer the panel's concerns.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze