Netherlands govt invests 18.4M euros in fight against TB

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DGIS) has made an 18.4 million-euros ($3.1 million), four-year investment in the Aeras Global TB [tuberculosis] Vaccine Foundation, a product development partnership that is collaborating with Dutch biotechnology firm Crucell NV, the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI-AVI) and other Dutch organizations to develop new TB vaccines.

"Vaccines have wiped out smallpox and nearly eliminated polio. A vaccine for TB could reverse the tide of the TB pandemic and save millions of lives," stated Jerald Sadoff, chief executive of the Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation. "The Netherlands has shown great global leadership to develop new solutions to global health problems that burden developing countries. DGIS' strong financial support for Aeras' work and the Netherlands' first-rate scientific expertise will both speed development of a new vaccine and help mobilize commitments from other donor countries," Dr Sadoff added.

Current TB vaccine 85 years old