Netherlands govt invests 18.4M euros in fight against TB

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DGIS) has made an 18.4 million-euros ($3.1 million), four-year investment in the Aeras Global TB [tuberculosis] Vaccine Foundation, a product development partnership that is collaborating with Dutch biotechnology firm Crucell NV, the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation, Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI-AVI) and other Dutch organizations to develop new TB vaccines.
"Vaccines have wiped out smallpox and nearly eliminated polio. A vaccine for TB could reverse the tide of the TB pandemic and save millions of lives," stated Jerald Sadoff, chief executive of the Aeras Global TB Vaccine Foundation. "The Netherlands has shown great global leadership to develop new solutions to global health problems that burden developing countries. DGIS' strong financial support for Aeras' work and the Netherlands' first-rate scientific expertise will both speed development of a new vaccine and help mobilize commitments from other donor countries," Dr Sadoff added.
Current TB vaccine 85 years old
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze