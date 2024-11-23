Netherlands' Sick Funds Control Proposal

Dutch Health Minister Els Borst has proposed to parliament a scheme toplace the control of the sick funds with an institute which would be completely independent of the Sick Fund Council, the main advisory body to the Ministry of Health.
Under her proposal, a number of laws would be adjusted, but the funds themselves would remain responsible for carrying out additional responsibilities.
The Minister's proposal comes in response to criticism of control of the funds (Marketletter April 14), including two reports from the General Accounts Office which also condemned the extra fees imposed on insured people aged over 65. The Office says that supervision of the funds is obsolete, and that the Council's powers are insufficient to exercise adequate control over private insurers which have merged with funds.
