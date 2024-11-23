NEUPOGEN APPROVED FOR BMT IN USA

Amgen's Neupogen (filgrastim) has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in bone marrow transplantation patients. According to the firm, while it is only the second colony stimulating factor to be approved for patients in BMT (the other is Immunex' Leukine (sargramostin), it is the only CSF which works specifically on neutrophil production stimulation.
In two trials, the use of the product significantly decreased the median number of days patients had severe neutropenia following bone marrow transplantation, said the company. Side effects experienced by patients during the trials, such as vomiting and nausea, were not different than typical effects after chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation, said the firm.
In order to assist patients unable to afford the product, Amgen has instituted a financial aid package which allows such people to qualify for free or discounted Neupogen.
