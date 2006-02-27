Neurochem's Ph III Alzhemed trial continues

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says that its Independent Safety Review Board has issued a fourth recommendation to continue its North American Phase III trial of Alzhemed (tramiprosate) in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The ISRB's latest recommendation was based on its recent review of the available safety data of all 1,052 patients who have been on study medication for an average of eight months. The small, orally-administered molecule is designed to modify the course of AD as an amyloid beta antagonist by binding to soluble amyloid beta peptide to inhibit or reduce its deposition in the brain.