Nevirapine Triple Combo Shows Potent Activity

One of the most interesting aspects of the XI International Conference on AIDS was the resurrection of the non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, which had been written off a couple of years ago because of resistance problems.
Data indicating their value in combination with nucleoside analogs on surrogate markers of HIV disease led to the approval of Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune (nevirapine) earlier this month (Marketletter July 8). At the AIDS conference, delegates heard new 12-month data from the pivotal INCAS study, six-month data from which supported the FDA approval.
Julio Montaner, co-chairman of the conference, presented the results of the study, which compared three treatment arms; Glaxo Wellcome's zidovudine plus Bristol-Myers Squibb's didanosine, zidovudine plus nevirapine, and all three drugs together. A total of 152 patients were enrolled into the study.
