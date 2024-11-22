New AIDS Therapy

- Richard Morisset of the Hotel Dieu Hospital in Montreal, Canada, presented findings at the 10th International AIDS conference in Yokohama, Japan, showing that in a small trial of 20 patients over 16 months a product called GSPH-1 maintained or improved CD8 counts in 10 HIV-infected patients compared to 10 patients taking zidovudine (Wellcome's Retrovir), who experienced a fall in their CD8 levels. However, the research community was sceptical of the results, saying that it was unlikely that the drug, developed from natural oils by Guy Poirer, an independent Canadian researcher, could succeed where the premier institutions and companies had failed.