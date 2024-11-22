New AIDS Therapy

- Richard Morisset of the Hotel Dieu Hospital in Montreal, Canada, presented findings at the 10th International AIDS conference in Yokohama, Japan, showing that in a small trial of 20 patients over 16 months a product called GSPH-1 maintained or improved CD8 counts in 10 HIV-infected patients compared to 10 patients taking zidovudine (Wellcome's Retrovir), who experienced a fall in their CD8 levels. However, the research community was sceptical of the results, saying that it was unlikely that the drug, developed from natural oils by Guy Poirer, an independent Canadian researcher, could succeed where the premier institutions and companies had failed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze