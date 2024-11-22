New And Lucrative Human Vaccines Market Emerging

For 1994, the worldwide vaccines market is valued at around $2.8 billion, and this is expected to grow to some $5.1 billion by 1999, an average annual growth rate of 9%, according to a new report from Business Communications Company Inc, entitled: The New & Re-Emerging Market for Human Vaccines.
The vaccine industry is changing rapidly, with new methods of preparing products, new targets and new delivery technology emerging. Diseases such as Lyme disease and hantavirus are becoming international problems, and new outbreaks of old diseases such as tuberculosis and cholera point out the need for improved vaccines, the report comments.
Vaccines can increasingly offer both preventive and therapeutic opportunities for controlling and/or eradicating numerous diseases. The key issues shaping the market need to be defined, analyzed and put into a composite image of the industry.
