New Anti-Clinton Ad Targets Surgeon General

US Surgeon General Joycelyn Eld-ers is the subject of a large advertisement placed last week in the Wall Street Journal by a group called American Renewal. It includes a plea for funds to enable the ad to be run in publications throughout the USA.
The ad reprints published statements by Dr Elders on health-related issues. On why she believes more should be spent on AIDS research than heart disease and cancer, she is quoted as saying: "Most of the people who die with heart disease and cancer are our elderly population...we will all probably die with something sooner or later." On drug-related issues, she says she hopes drug-abusing prostitutes would be provided with Norplant, "so they could still use sex if they must to buy their drugs," and that "we would markedly reduce our crime rate if drugs were legalized." Legalization of drugs really means control, she says, and envisages "doctors or clinics set up where addicts can get their drugs free or pay one dollar."
She is quoted as saying: "Abortion has an important and positive public health effect," and on issues concerning sexual-ity, she confirms that she believes homosexuals should be admitted to the Boy and Girl Scouts, and says gays and lesbians can play an important role by adopting children. The source of each quote, with its publication date and page number, is given after each statement.
